SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts doctor has been convicted in federal court of illegally sharing private patient information with a pharmaceutical sales representative.

Rita Luthra was convicted by a jury Monday in U.S. District Court in Springfield of violating the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act and obstruction of a criminal investigation. She was acquitted of witness tampering.

Prosecutors say in 2011 the gynecologist allowed the sales representative from Warner Chilcott to access protected information in her patients’ medical files. She later lied to federal agents about her relationship with Warner Chilcott.

The 67-year-old Longmeadow resident faces sentencing at a date to be determined. She has voluntarily agreed with the state not to practice medicine.

Luthra’s attorney argued that his client did nothing wrong and blamed her office manager and the sales rep.