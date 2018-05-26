LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A doctor charged with involuntary manslaughter has resigned from a South Carolina hospital.

Lexington Medical Center suspended Dr. Adam Lazzarini from its orthopedics program after his arrest earlier this month in the October shooting death of a salesman in his home.

The hospital announced Friday that Lazzarini resigned. He had been fighting to get his job back.

Lazzarini was charged in the salesman’s death after his wife was found dead in their home May 1.

Her cause of death has not been announced. Lazzarini’s lawyers say a private autopsy shows it wasn’t a violent death, but didn’t give details.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says she is waiting for toxicology tests, but 43-year-old Vanessa Biery’s death didn’t appear to be from natural causes.