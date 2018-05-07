GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A north Georgia physician is charged with inappropriately groping seven women, but his lawyer says he acted properly at all times.

The Times of Gainesville reports that Dr. Robert Philip Marler was charged last week with three counts of sexual battery and five counts of simple battery. He’s accused of the misconduct between July and December 2016, while he was on staff at Hall County’s health clinic.

Court papers accuse Marler of using a stethoscope to touch a woman’s nipple, jiggling another woman’s breast and sliding his hand across a third woman’s pelvic area. Prosecutors cite previous examples from April 2016 and June 2014.

Lawyer Robert Rubin says Marler has acted within professional guidelines and follows standards for how a physician takes a femoral pulse or listens to a heartbeat.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.gainesvilletimes.com