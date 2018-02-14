HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana doctor accused of overprescribing painkillers wants more time to review video and audio evidence in the case.

Dr. Jay Joshi was indicted in January on four counts of dispensing hydrocodone not prescribed for a legitimate medical purpose and outside the scope of professional practice.

The Burr Ridge, Illinois, man’s attorney cites audio and video evidence and 350 pages of discovery in seeking to delay the deadline for pre-trial motions and postpone Joshi’s April trial.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports prosecutors allege Joshi issued more than 6,000 prescriptions for controlled substances since last April after obtaining data from Indiana’s prescription monitoring program.

Joshi worked as a general practice physician at Munster’s Prestige Clinic. Federal prosecutors say he’s one of Indiana’s top 10 DEA-registered prescribers of controlled substances.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com