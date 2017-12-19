Share story

By
The Associated Press

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis-area doctor is accused of sexually abusing two women during pain clinic examinations.

Authorities say 38-year-old Abhishek Jain of Maryland Heights was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree sodomy. He is jailed on $500,000 bond and does not yet have a listed attorney.

Jain is a doctor at a pain clinic which has two offices in St. Louis County. Two women told police they were abused in October.

A 60-year-old woman who was being treated for chronic pain says Jain groped her breasts and genitals during an exam on Oct. 17. A 61-year-old woman told police the doctor groped her breasts and genitals during an appointment on Oct. 23 while she was being treated for hip and back pain.

