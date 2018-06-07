TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Department of Corrections officials say an inmate at the state prison in Tucson is dead and it appears to be a homicide.
They say criminal investigators are investigating the death of 32-year-old Victor Martinez.
He was found unresponsive on the floor of his two-person cell by correctional staff about 6 a.m. Thursday.
Corrections staff attempted life-saving measures until emergency responders arrived, but Martinez was pronounced dead by responding paramedics.
The cause of death remains under investigation.
Corrections officials say criminal investigators have identified a suspect in Martinez’s death, but no other details were released.
Martinez was sentenced out of Maricopa County in 2013 to more than 45 years in prison for second-degree murder, child abuse, destruction of public jail and aggravated assault.