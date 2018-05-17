CRETE, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska university has sold a parcel believed to hold the state’s easternmost colony of black-tailed prairie dogs.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Doane University’s Board of Trustees sold the 320-acre (130-hectare) land last month for $2.6 million to the Lovegrove family, whose farming operation surrounds the parcel. The board will return the proceeds to its endowment.
The university’s students had been using the land as a prairie dog research lab.
Attorney Christin Lovegrove says the family is willing to work with the university to find a solution for the prairie dogs.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- Restored WWII bomber Memphis Belle makes public debut VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Filing shows Trump paid Cohen, who paid Stormy Daniels
- Crossfire Hurricane: How the FBI handled the Clinton emails and the Russia-Trump probes
Doane’s former vice president for academic affairs Maureen Franklin says the university should’ve done more to save the colony. She says conservation groups are discussing a plan to move the prairie dogs, but most could die in the process.
___
Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com