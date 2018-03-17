GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a bald eagle in western Michigan’s Mecosta County.
The Department of Natural Resources says the eagle was discovered in a tree in Grant Township on March 1. The bird was the victim of a traumatic injury.
A necropsy and lab tests at Michigan State University could help determine the eagle’s cause of death.
Lt. John Jurich of the DNR’s law enforcement division says it’s important that violators are held responsible for killing a “majestic, protected species.” He says tips from the public could help the investigation.
Anyone with information can call (800) 292-7800.