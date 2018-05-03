ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say DNA and fingerprints found on falsely filed absentee ballots led to the arrest of a voter fraud suspect.

Altamonte Springs police say 36-year-old Bret Warren is charged with voter fraud after his Wednesday arrest.

Investigators told the Orlando Sentinel that in October 2016, several residents reported not receiving their absentee ballots but elections officials found they had been filled out and mailed back.

They say fingerprints and DNA found on the envelopes were linked to Warren.

Warren was jailed late Thursday on $3,000 bond. Jail records contained no information on an attorney.

