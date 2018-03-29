DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Police say DNA evidence from the murder scene of Ski & Bow Rack owner Larry Fisher matches the main suspect, who was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound days after meeting with investigators.

The Durango Herald reported Wednesday that DNA from the March 11 scene matches 29-year-old Michael Moats, who was a regular at the store and matched the description of the person caught on a surveillance camera.

Investigators met with Moats on March 13, at which point he voluntarily provided a DNA sample.

The next day, Moats was found dead near Chama, New Mexico.

The 71-year-old Fisher was a longtime Pagosa Springs resident. He first took a job at Wolf Creek Ski Area as a ski school director before opening the store in 1985.

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com