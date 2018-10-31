OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A DNA test funded by attorneys for an Oklahoma death row inmate who was featured on the ABC-TV documentary series “The Last Defense” found his DNA matches that found on key evidence.

Julius Jones was sentenced to die in the July 1999 slaying of Paul Howell.

Testing of a bandanna believed worn by the person who killed the Edmond insurance executive in front of his 7- and 9-year-old daughters found DNA matching the 38-year-old Jones. The test largely excluded a co-defendant whom the defense has blamed in the killing.

Federal public defender Dale Baich said the report also notes the DNA is consistent with a mixture of three or more people and the co-defendant was only excluded as a “major” contributor.

Baich says he believes Jones will be vindicated.