Michael R. Bloomberg was a surprise winner in a New Hampshire political ritual early Tuesday morning, taking 50% of the Democratic votes in Dixville Notch … out of four votes cast.

The tiny town is traditionally one of the first to vote shortly after midnight in primaries and general elections, under a provision of New Hampshire law that lets some towns close their polls once everyone has voted.

Bloomberg, who is not competing in the early-voting states, was not on the ballot, but won two write-in votes on the Democratic side in Dixville. Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders received one vote each.

One voter cast a ballot in the Republican primary, and also wrote in Bloomberg.

Two other small towns that also vote in the wee hours, Hart’s Location and Millsfield, also reported results overnight. Amy Klobuchar won in both places, with six votes and two.

While the quadrennial New Hampshire tradition is a favorite of politics fans, it will presumably have zero bearing on the outcome of the primary Tuesday.