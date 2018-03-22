SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dixie State University in St. George has discontinued a $10 million deal to name its sports stadium after Utah-based Legend Solar.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Thursday that university officials and executives from Legend Solar agreed to part ways in order to “allow Legend Solar to focus on serving their customers, employees, and the community.”

University spokeswoman Jyl Hall said the campus stadium will now be known as “Trailblazer Stadium,” after the school’s nickname, until the university is able to find another donor interested in naming rights.

Hall said Legend Solar had committed to provide the university with a $5 million donation, but had only made two payments totaling $150,000 before it stopped making payments in 2016.

Legend Solar co-founder Shane Perkins confirmed the company had made only two payments.

