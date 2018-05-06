FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Diversity was on display as members of the University of Alaska Fairbanks 2018 graduating class received their diplomas.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the commencement ceremony took place on Saturday, and of the approximately 1,300 students who received degrees, certificates or occupational endorsements, 223 were Alaska Native or American Indian; 28 were Asian-American; 28 were African-American; 67 were Hispanic; 11 were Hawaiian or Pacific Islander; 661 were Caucasian; 35 were international students and 262 were of other or unknown ethnicity.

Women graduates outnumbered men, 714 to 595.

The youngest person to earn a bachelor’s degree was 20, while the oldest was 75. The youngest graduate was a 16-year-old who earned an occupational endorsement in basic carpentry.

___

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com