LOS ANGELES (AP) — One way or another, California’s next insurance commissioner will be the first of his kind.

The June 5 primary features Democrats Dr. Asif Mahmood and Sen. Ricardo Lara against former commissioner Steve Poizner.

Mahmood would be the first Muslim to win a statewide race and the first doctor to hold the post. Lara would be the first openly gay Latino elected to a statewide office, while Poizner would be the first independent.

Poizner, a wealthy technology entrepreneur, actually held the job previously. He served one term as a Republican and then spent $25 million of his fortune in an unsuccessful run for governor in 2010.

Lara favors a state-run health insurance program and is running as a counterweight to President Donald Trump. Mahmood is promoting his experience as a doctor.