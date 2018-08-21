MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dive teams and first responders are searching for a man who was swept away in floods after a deluge of heavy rain in and around Madison, Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service says 11 to 13 inches (28 to 33 centimeters) of rain fell in some spots in western Dane County, flooding major roads and intersections and knocking out power to thousands of people.
The floods led to dozens of water rescues.
In Madison, firefighters responded to a vehicle with three occupants that was stranded in flood water about 9 p.m. Monday. Officials say only two people made it to safety and one man remains missing.
Dane County Emergency Management says Black Earth Creek hit record flood stage with evacuations underway in Black Earth, Cross Plains and Mazomanie (may-zoh-MAY’-nee).