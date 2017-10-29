BRUNSWICK, Vt. (AP) — Divers have recovered the body of a New Hampshire man who apparently drowned in a pond in Vermont.

State police say they recovered the body of 50-year-old Brian Melton, of Epping, New Hampshire, Sunday from a pond in Brunswick, Vermont.

They say Melton had been fishing Saturday with 51-year-old Jefferson Elliot, also of Epping, when their boat began to take on water. They were unable to make it back to shore before the boat capsized and both men tried to swim to safety.

State police say Elliot made it to shore, but was unable to find Melton.

Initial search efforts also revealed no sign of him.

The state police scuba team along with game wardens returned to the scene Sunday and found his body. An autopsy will be conducted.