KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Officials say referrals have increased for a school district program that provides services to homeless students in the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

The Peninsula Clarion reports 98 students have been referred to the Students in Transition program since last week, increasing from the 69 students identified at the same time last year.

Kelly King, the district’s coordinator for the program, says the rise in enrollment cannot be attributed to a specific cause, but the district works “very hard to identify and support as many as we can.”

King says a needs assessment is conducted on the students referred to the program. After they are enrolled, the program addresses their needs related to school attendance, including school supplies, hygiene products, meals and transportation to school.

