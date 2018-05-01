HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon school district has elected not to allow its third- through fifth-graders to participate in a statewide reading program after finding the content of one of the books inappropriate.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Hermiston School District spokeswoman Maria Duron says the district’s elementary school principals decided one title, “George,” about a transgender child “was not appropriate for students” in those grades.
The book tells the story of a 10-year-old named George, who everyone thinks is a boy but who feels like she is a girl.
The program, Oregon Battle of the Books, provides a list of books for students to read. The students read the books, form teams, and compete in a quiz-show-like challenge using knowledge of the books.
No student is required to participate or to read every book if they do participate.
