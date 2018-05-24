SMITHS STATION, Ala. (AP) — An official says a school district in Alabama will seek criminal charges against students involved in a prank that left the campus trashed.

County Sheriff Jay Jones told the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Thursday that it’s up to the school to file charges. He says law enforcement cannot make an arrest in a crime that wasn’t witnessed unless a felony is committed. Lee County Schools Superintendent Mac McCoy says the district is pressing charges.

Smiths Station High School Principal Joaquin Richards says surveillance video shows at least 50 people were involved in the senior prank. Jones says his office had identified about 30 of those involved.

The vandalism was found April 27 and featured graffiti, toilet paper, a blow-up doll and a loose chicken.

