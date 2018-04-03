LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Concerns raised locally about an overseas campaign urging violence against Muslims on Tuesday prompted the Lincoln school district to send reassuring messages to Arabic-speaking families.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the “Punish A Muslim Day” campaign began in England and that authorities there have launched an investigation. News about those efforts has spread on social media.

Lincoln police spokeswoman Angela Sands says the department has no information to suggest violence will occur in Lincoln, but officers will patrol mosques and organizations that serve Muslim residents.

School district letters went to the families of the 1,415 students who list Arabic as their home language. It assures them district officials are taking the campaign seriously. The district doesn’t ask about religious affiliations.

The district’s Linda Hix says administrators had been getting calls from family members who’d heard about the threat and were worried.

