CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) — Officials with a Virginia school district say a teacher who allegedly disciplined a high school student for refusing to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance will not be returning to the classroom.

The superintendent for Fairfax County schools says the Centreville High School teacher breached system rules in ordering 15-year-old Eric Trammel out the classroom for not standing for the pledge last month.

The Washington Post reports that an attorney for teacher Richard Ferrick said in an email that the allegations against his client are without merit.

According to district policy, Fairfax County school employees are prohibited from disciplining students who do not participate in the pledge.

Trammel says he hasn’t stood for the pledge since encountering the Black Lives Matter movement on Twitter during the eighth grade.