ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (AP) — A small South Carolina school district is closing all three of its schools Wednesday after a bomb threat.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Maj. Matt Trenham said someone threatened to blow up a school in the county Wednesday morning.
Trenham told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg that the threat was made Tuesday morning. He says bomb-sniffing dogs have checked all three schools and found nothing.
Trenham thinks the bomb threat was made by students and says deputies are continuing to investigate.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption in 79 A.D. VIEW
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Retired English teacher corrects a White House letter and sends it back
- France: Macron rewards migrant hero who saved dangling child WATCH
- ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet
Calhoun County School Superintendent Steve Wilson says he decided to close all schools on Wednesday as a precaution. He says officials haven’t determined if the missing day should be made up.