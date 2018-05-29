Share story

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (AP) — A small South Carolina school district is closing all three of its schools Wednesday after a bomb threat.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Maj. Matt Trenham said someone threatened to blow up a school in the county Wednesday morning.

Trenham told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg that the threat was made Tuesday morning. He says bomb-sniffing dogs have checked all three schools and found nothing.

Trenham thinks the bomb threat was made by students and says deputies are continuing to investigate.

Calhoun County School Superintendent Steve Wilson says he decided to close all schools on Wednesday as a precaution. He says officials haven’t determined if the missing day should be made up.

