VAIL, Ariz. (AP) — A southern Arizona school district is looking to build a village of tiny homes in order to attract teachers to the area that lacks affordable housing.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the Vail School District is planning to build at least four homes on land the district owns before the start of the next school year. Vail is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Tucson.

District officials say the project is geared for new and young teachers or others looking to downsize so they can become ingrained in the community. Officials say they might charge between $500 and $600 for rent.

Officials hope to build up to 24 tiny homes when the site is fully developed.

Tiny homes in general are smaller than 500 square feet (46 square meters).

___

Information from: Arizona Daily Star, http://www.tucson.com