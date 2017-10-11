SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped felony and misdemeanor charges against a California woman accused of striking two Santa Fe police officers with a cardboard sign while protesting a re-enactment of Spanish conquistadors reclaiming the city from Pueblo Indians.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Jennifer Marley’s attorney says the charges were dropped on the eve of a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, at which prosecutors would have had to detail evidence against Marley and try to convince a judge to let the case against her proceed.
Prosecutors may still refile the charges against Marley in a higher court or seek a grand jury indictment, but Marley’s attorney, Dan Cron, says it is unlikely charges will be refiled.
District Attorney Marco Serna did not respond to messages seeking comment after business hours Tuesday.
___
Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.sfnewmexican.com