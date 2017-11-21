MADERA, Calif. (AP) — The Madera County Board of Supervisors says the county’s district attorney has engaged in “abusive conduct” and that it has scheduled a meeting next week to consider publicly censuring him.

The Fresno Bee reports Tuesday that District Attorney David Linn denies the allegations and says he’s being targeted because his office is investigating two supervisors for potential wrongdoing.

The Board of Supervisors says in a statement released Tuesday that it was recently made aware of workplace misconduct by Linn, including allegations of racist and sexist, lewd and offensive comments

Linn tells the newspaper the accusations are “very political” and that the board is controlled by developers who are unhappy that Supervisors Brett Frazier and David Rogers are under investigation by his office.

