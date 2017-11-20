HONOLULU (AP) — A Turkish man who disrupted a flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu won’t receive additional jail time and must pay American Airlines more than $8,500.
Anil Uskanli was sentenced Monday to the six months that he has spent locked up.
Prosecutors have said Uskanli acted oddly on the May flight, including walking to the front of the plane with a blanket around his head. Crewmembers feared his laptop contained explosives. That prompted fighter jets to escort the plane to Honolulu.
Uskanli pleaded guilty last month to interfering with a flight crew. He said he was hallucinating on the plane and trying to catch a butterfly. He said he was ill and knows there was no butterfly.
His immigration attorney Gary Singh says a deportation hearing is scheduled for next week.