AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A would-be Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine is appealing a lower court’s decision to remove him from the ballot over allegations of invalid signatures on his ballot petition.

The Portland Press Herald reports an attorney for Max Linn filed a notice of appeal Monday with the state Supreme Judicial Court.

Linn is trying to overturn a Superior Court ruling last week that upheld Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap’s decision to invalidate dozens of signatures filed by Linn.

Linn had previously alleged the fraud came from the campaign of Republican state Sen. Eric Brakey.

In a tweet Monday, Linn says the “swamp” is trying to keep his “pro-Trump campaign off the ballot.” It is unclear if he will attend the Republican party’s state convention Saturday.

