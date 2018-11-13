ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man who displayed signs supporting Donald Trump is permanently not permitted at all Walt Disney World properties for violating the rules.
Don Cini returned to Disney World last week after he was reminded he had violated park rules by displaying a Trump banner in the Magic Kingdom in September. The rules prohibit the use of any signs, flags or banners.
But Cini tells WFTV-TV while he wanted to abide by the rules, he wanted to “test them” to see whether it had something to do with unfurling a flag or what was written on it.
Cini last week displayed a Trump 2020 sign on Splash Mountain and a Keep America Great sign on Expedition Everest.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Dead in cars and homes: Northern California fire toll at 42 VIEW
- New exercise guidelines: Move more, sit less, start younger WATCH
- Scientists to study the 'modern miracle' of Ozzy Osbourne's survival
- Heart meeting features fish oil, vitamin D, cholesterol news
- Stan Lee, creator of a galaxy of Marvel superheroes, dies VIEW
A Disney spokesperson says it’s not about the content or a political issue, but it’s the “result of repeatedly not following park rules.”