LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — A former front-desk clerk at Walt Disney World is accused of making $48,000 in fake credit-card refunds that he transferred to himself.
Jamaica Hall is now facing a charge of second-degree grand theft after his arrest Sunday.
Court records show he was being held in jail on $10,000 bond. The records show no attorney listed for him.
According to an investigative report, the 31-year-old Hall made 107 fraudulent credit-card refunds and applied the amount to his debit card account from April to December 2016.
A Disney security investigator first noticed the transactions two years ago and made a complaint to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in March 2017.
A formal charge wasn’t filed until late last month.
Disney spokeswoman Erica Ettori says no money belonging to guests was involved.