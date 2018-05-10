TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group pushing a constitutional amendment on gambling is getting a significant boost from Disney and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Newly filed campaign records show that Disney Worldwide Services and the tribe each donated $5 million in April to Voters in Charge.

The chairman of the group said Thursday that the money will be used on a campaign to urge people to vote yes on Amendment 3.

The proposed constitutional amendment would make it clear that only voters can approve new casinos in the future. Sixty percent of voters would have to say yes in order for the measure to become law.

State legislators have considered proposals the last several years to allow new casinos. Disney has opposed efforts to expand gambling in the state. The Seminoles already operate several casinos in the state.