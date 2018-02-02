LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A judge has denied a bank’s request to be dismissed from a lawsuit filed by former football player Darren McFadden.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that McFadden added Simmons Bank as a defendant in the federal lawsuit he filed in 2016 against his former financial adviser Michael Vick. The lawsuit alleges Vick defrauded him of about $15 million while McFadden was beginning his football career.

The lawsuit alleges that Metropolitan National Bank, which Simmons bought out of bankruptcy in 2013, facilitated the theft by not using reasonable oversight procedures on McFadden’s accounts.

The bank’s motion to dismiss argued that McFadden made Vick a signatory on his account. But a U.S. district judge denied the request Thursday, citing federal rules requiring judges allow plausible claims to proceed.

McFadden played for the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Oakland Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys.

