VICTORIA, Kan. (AP) — Roman Catholic Church officials have confirmed that a disgraced ex-cardinal who was removed from ministry amid allegations of sexual abuse has moved to a friary in remote western Kansas that is near an elementary school.

The Archdiocese of Washington confirmed in a statement Friday that former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick is living at St. Fidelis Friary in Victoria, Kansas, which is within a block of Victoria Elementary School.

The Kansas City Star reports that the news of McCarrick’s new living arrangement took school officials by surprise. Victoria Elementary Principal Kent Michel says he only learned of it Friday through social media posts.

The 88-year-old McCarrick was the retired Archbishop of Washington, D.C., when he was removed from public ministry in July after the church found credible allegations that he sexually abused a teenager while a priest in New York more than 40 years ago.

