BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A disease more commonly known as EHM has been confirmed in a barrel-racing horse in Bowman County.

The state Agriculture Department says the horse was quickly euthanized, and horses that were exposed to the sick horse in the previous days have been quarantined.

But owners of other horses that might have had contact with the affected horse are being advised to consult with their veterinarian, monitor their animals and restrict travel.

State Veterinarian Susan Keller says that with summer coming, many horses will be moved to events around the region. She says horse owners should be cautious about co-mingling their animals.

There is no threat to people from the disease.