HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers say work on the state budget will continue through the weekend in an effort to end the monthslong impasse.

Connecticut is the last state in the nation without a budget in place for the fiscal year that began July 1. Without a budget, about $900 million in cuts to cities and towns are scheduled to go into effect this month under an executive order by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM’-oh-wits), House Republican Leader Themis Klarides (THEHM’-his KLEHR’-ih-dehs), Democratic Senate President Martin Looney and Republican Senate President Len Fasano said legislative leaders had a positive meeting Friday and are making progress.

The House failed Tuesday to override Malloy’s veto of a Republican-backed budget supported by some Democrats.

The state faces a projected two-year, $3.5 billion deficit.