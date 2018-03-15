AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say they’ve arrested a woman for operating an unlicensed assisted living center in Austin where 22 people were living in cramped conditions with no air conditioning.

The Travis County district attorney’s office said in a statement that Renee Segura-Livingston was taken into custody on charges that include injury to an elderly or disabled person.

She was being held Thursday at the Travis County jail. Online jail records don’t indicate whether she has an attorney.

Authorities say investigators in 2015 found the people living in a 1,400-square-foot home called God’s Blessings. Seven were hospitalized and the others relocated.

Authorities say Segura-Livingston told residents at the time not to speak with police.

Officials are investigating two other assisted living facilities that they say Segura-Livingston later opened using an alias.