WAYNE, Okla. (AP) — Investigators say the discovery of human remains near an oil well site in south central Oklahoma is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Authorities say unidentified human remains were found Thursday near Wayne in McClain County. An oil field worker made the discovery in a wooded area. Investigators say the remains appeared to have been at the scene for a considerable period of time.

Officials say the office of the State Medical Examiner is working to identify the remains and determine how and when the individual died.