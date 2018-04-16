FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a homicide investigation is taking place following the death of a person found in a recreation area in northeastern Indiana.
State police on Sunday announced the update on the investigation after workers at Trine State Recreation Area in Steuben County on Friday found the remains. Police say in a statement that investigators are working to identify the “male victim,” but say that could take weeks.
A weekend autopsy determined that the death was a homicide. Authorities say it’s not known how long the body was at the recreation area.
Indiana State Police, Indiana conservation officers and the Steuben County coroner’s office are working together on the investigation.
