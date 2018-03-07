HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say they have positively identified a body found Saturday near Haven as that of a Kansas teenager missing since last summer.

The Hutchinson News reports that a landowner found the remains Saturday on his rural property. It was identified through dental records as that of 17-year-old Laura Lee Dorey of Haven.

Dorey had been reported missing by her family on June 13.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Facebook page says the cause of death is still under investigation.

A posting on the Kansas Missing & Unsolved Facebook page at the time of her disappearance said that the teen was “clinically depressed and does not have her medication.”