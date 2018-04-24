MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia University Cancer Institute is offering discount mammogram clinics next month.

The mammography screening clinics will be held each Saturday in May at the Women’s Imaging Center in Martinsburg. The screenings will be held each Saturday except May 26 at the Women’s Imaging Center in Ranson.

The discount program is open to anyone age 35 and older. The fee is $60, including the test and interpretation by a radiologist. Limited funds are available for individuals who can’t afford the fee.

To schedule a mammogram, call (844) 802-2734, option 2.