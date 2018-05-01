BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Three Billings police officers who were disciplined for having sex with a civilian department employee on city property argue releasing their names would give them a bad reputation and affect their ability to do their jobs.

Police Chief Rich St. John confirmed the suspensions last month. Media organizations sought the officers’ names.

The Billings Gazette reports the officers are asking a judge to keep their names private to spare their families from more pain and suffering. They note they did not break any laws.

Two officers acknowledged having sex with the woman in the city hall basement. One officer said one encounter happened during his lunch break and a second while he was on duty. The other officer was off duty.

A third officer said he was on duty when had sex with the woman outside his patrol car.

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com