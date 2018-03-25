RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A controversial Richmond lawyer who’s already lost his law license once plans to call more than 30 witnesses as he prepares to defend himself against three ethics complaints.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Joe Morrissey, a former state delegate and Richmond mayoral candidate, is accused of destroying evidence and making false statements in court in an attempt to cover up a 2013 sexual relationship with a then-17-year-old receptionist in his law office. She’s now his wife.

A second complaint was initiated by former Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder, who has questioned Morrissey’s competence and diligence while Morrissey represented him and his National Slavery Museum.

The third complaint involves an allegation that Morrissey had another attorney represent a client on his behalf.

A disciplinary proceeding begins Monday.

Morrissey has denied the allegations.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com