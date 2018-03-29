TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A disbarred lawyer convicted of stealing about $1.5 million overall from five clients, including the trust fund of a young boy whose father died in a workplace accident, is now headed to prison.
Joseph Talafous Jr. received a 26-year sentence Thursday. He had been convicted in January on numerous counts of theft, misapplication of entrusted property and filing fraudulent state income tax returns.
The 55-year-old Toms River resident had a law practice in Jersey City. He was disbarred in August 2015.
Authorities say the money was stolen between October 2004 and May 2015.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- A Chinese spacecraft is falling out of the sky, but it's not supposed to happen like this
- 'Emoluments' suit against Trump is allowed to proceed
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Atlanta hobbled by major cyberattack that mayor calls ‘a hostage situation’
The victims included the estates of people who had died and a trust fund set up for a young boy whose father was killed in a workplace accident when the child was an infant.