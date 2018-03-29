Share story

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A disbarred lawyer convicted of stealing about $1.5 million overall from five clients, including the trust fund of a young boy whose father died in a workplace accident, is now headed to prison.

Joseph Talafous Jr. received a 26-year sentence Thursday. He had been convicted in January on numerous counts of theft, misapplication of entrusted property and filing fraudulent state income tax returns.

The 55-year-old Toms River resident had a law practice in Jersey City. He was disbarred in August 2015.

Authorities say the money was stolen between October 2004 and May 2015.

The victims included the estates of people who had died and a trust fund set up for a young boy whose father was killed in a workplace accident when the child was an infant.

