LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A disbarred Kentucky attorney could get an extra 15 years in prison for fleeing the country rather than facing prison for defrauding the government of more than $600 million in Social Security benefits.

Eric Conn had already pleaded guilty to the fraud charges last year. But before he could be sentenced, Conn removed his electronic monitoring bracelet and fled the country.

Authorities caught him six months later at a Pizza Hut in Honduras.

Conn is now serving a 12-year prison sentence. Monday, he pleaded guilty to three additional charges, each with a maximum sentence of five years in prison. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on those charges Sept. 7.

A visibly distressed Conn told the judge he was in pain during his hearing Monday.