TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — President Trump has granted a major disaster declaration for the state of New Jersey for damage stemming from the severe winter storm and snowstorm March 6-7.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the declaration issued Friday will release federal funds to help communities recover.

Public assistance will be provided for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities in Bergen, Essex, Morris, Passaic and Somerset counties. Assistance for snow removal in Bergen and Morris counties will also be available.

Assistance to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural hazards will be available around the state.

State officials say the storm brought 27 inches of snow to some parts of New Jersey and caused $20 million in damage, knocking out power for thousands of people.