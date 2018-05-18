BRUCE, Miss. (AP) — A disabled woman has died in a house fire in northeast Mississippi.
WTVA-TV reports that 60-year-old Martha Carol Herron died in the fire Wednesday in Calhoun County.
Calhoun County Deputy Coroner Jess Moore says Herron died of smoke inhalation.
Herron’s sister, Bonnie Jones, says her sister was disabled and would have had a hard time getting out of the house.
Investigators say Herron’s son lived with her but was not home at the time.
Fire officials are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.
___
Information from: WTVA-TV, http://www.wtva.com