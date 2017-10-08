SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A 67-year-old disabled man has died in a mobile home fire in South Carolina that six others survived.

Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker says Willard Pack was pronounced dead at the Sumter home about 8 a.m. Sunday.

Sumter Fire Department Battalion Chief Joey Duggan says Pack was a single-leg amputee and could not escape the blaze that started about 6:45 a.m. He says six others living in the home range in age from 9 to 70. One other resident was taken to a hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation.

Investigators do not yet know what caused the fire but say it does not appear suspicious.