SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Utah chains that sell flavor-shot-spiked “dirty sodas” are ending their court battle over the increasingly profitable sugary concept.

Documents filed Tuesday show the soda shops Sodalicious and Swig have settled their differences and want a judge to dismiss the trademark case. Court papers say each side will pay its own costs, though the documents offer no details of the terms.

Attorneys for the two sides did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Swig had accused competitor Sodalicious of copying the “dirty” idea, down to the frosted sugar cookies sold alongside the drinks. They sued for damages and an order blocking Sodalicious from using words and signs too similar to theirs.

Sodalicious fought back, saying dirty is a common drink moniker and their business was distinctly different.