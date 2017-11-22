SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — DirecTV will pay $9.5 million to settle allegations that its California facilities unlawfully dumped hazardous waste.
The attorney general and Alameda County’s district attorney announced the settlement on Wednesday.
They said an investigation found that all 25 DirecTV facilities in California improperly disposed of batteries, electronic devices, aerosol cans and other hazardous materials that ended up in landfills.
DirecTV didn’t acknowledge any wrongdoing. However, the company agreed to take measures to properly dispose of hazardous waste in the future.
Most Read Stories
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Expect record-high temps, 'copious rain' in Seattle area as we head toward Thanksgiving VIEW
- Fake field goal? An errant challenge? Blame Pete Carroll for Seahawks' loss to Atlanta
- Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Sodo, police say
The settlement amends a similar 2014 settlement involving AT&T, which acquired DirecTV in 2015.