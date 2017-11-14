SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The director of the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division resigned earlier this month for undisclosed personal reasons.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Will Duran submitted his resignation letter last month with it going into effect on Nov. 3. Duran has served as the director since November 2014.

Duran says in the letter that circumstances have changed in his life making it necessary to make changes in his career.

Duran did not return the newspaper’s messages seeking comment.

Taxation and Revenue Department officials say Alicia Ortiz is currently the acting director of the division.

The division continues to face criticism over the stricter requirements on state driver’s licenses that came about under compliance with the Real ID Act. Many state residents were forced take additional actions to prove their identities.

